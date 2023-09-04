Ark Price Tops $0.31 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $54.80 million and $37.32 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00009374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002685 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002245 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001666 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,385,858 coins and its circulating supply is 175,386,640 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

