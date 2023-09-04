Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Trading 8.9% Higher

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.78 and last traded at C$5.78. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.31.
Atalaya Mining Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$808.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.73.
Atalaya Mining Company Profile
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atalaya Mining
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.