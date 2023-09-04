Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $90.51 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $9.70 or 0.00037845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.43 billion and approximately $90.51 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00026088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00012780 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,993,795 coins and its circulating supply is 353,617,615 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.