Beldex Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $185.38 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $185.38 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,619.22 or 0.06300986 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00037901 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00016870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00026111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00012831 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,807,881 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,387,881 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

