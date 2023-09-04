BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 354 ($4.47) and last traded at GBX 351 ($4.43). Approximately 302,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 600,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 349 ($4.41).

BH Macro Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,096.88 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 357.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 396.72.

BH Macro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.