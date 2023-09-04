BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Thursday.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BLRX

BioLineRx Stock Performance

Shares of BioLineRx stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,283,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,973. The firm has a market cap of $124.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.80. BioLineRx has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 189,678 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.