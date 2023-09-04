CEEK VR One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.88 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $30.95 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021195 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00017410 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015332 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,706.02 or 1.00031601 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04018539 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $4,414,383.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

