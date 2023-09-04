Celer Network Trading Down 1.1% This Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $86.03 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

