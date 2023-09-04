Decred (DCR) Achieves Market Cap of $200.37 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market cap of $200.37 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.97 or 0.00050580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00155799 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025700 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00026058 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003885 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 190.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,454,204 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

