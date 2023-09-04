ERC20 Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $13.85 million and approximately $395.92 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00017410 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015362 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,644.34 or 1.00040248 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01427603 USD and is up 46.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $180.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.