G999 Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $4,946.56 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00037901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00026111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00012831 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003597 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.