Gateway Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55.33 Million (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 129.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $55.33 million and approximately $169,894.85 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 92.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00007952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.01213907 USD and is down -3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $104,496.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

