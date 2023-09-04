Grin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $359,057.58 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $359,057.58 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,697.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00246826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.41 or 0.00748749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014265 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.76 or 0.00547769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00059288 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00117202 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.