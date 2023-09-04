GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $24.55 million and approximately $891.74 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001675 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002383 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

