Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.66). 46,685 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 43,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.62).

Intercede Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £30.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2,600.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Intercede Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercede Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercede Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.