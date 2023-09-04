Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 19,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 52,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Japan Tobacco from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Japan Tobacco Trading Up 0.2 %

About Japan Tobacco

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

