Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $19.10 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 790,880,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 790,818,168.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00324667 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $89.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
