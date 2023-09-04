Orbit Chain Tops 24-Hour Volume of $388,916.72 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0576 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $36.95 million and approximately $388,916.72 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 948,835,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,962,104 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

