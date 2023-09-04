ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Trading Up 1%

Shares of ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 6,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 81,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

ParkerVision Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

