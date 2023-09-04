ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Shares Down 2.1%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.18 and last traded at $20.25. 5,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 9,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.0214 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.
