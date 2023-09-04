Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.0644

Request (REQ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Request has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0644 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $64.39 million and approximately $601,245.24 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Request Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06488966 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $600,584.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

