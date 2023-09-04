Reviewing Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF)

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences -271.33% -69.76% -46.47% TerrAscend -131.52% -2.35% -0.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Arcadia Biosciences and TerrAscend, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 TerrAscend 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Arcadia Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 278.79%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than TerrAscend.

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and TerrAscend’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $9.96 million 0.44 -$15.38 million ($21.36) -0.19 TerrAscend $247.83 million 2.34 -$329.91 million N/A N/A

Arcadia Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TerrAscend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of TerrAscend shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TerrAscend beats Arcadia Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcadia Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About TerrAscend

(Get Free Report)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. In addition, the company owns various synergistic businesses under Gage Growth, Pinnacle, TerrAscend NJ, Ilera Healthcare, HMS Health and HMS Processing, Valhalla Confections, State Flower, Arise Bioscience Inc., and TerrAscend Canada brands. It serves medical and legal adult-use markets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.