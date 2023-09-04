SALT Hits Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. SALT has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $20,012.33 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SALT has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00017410 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015362 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,644.34 or 1.00040248 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02276582 USD and is up 13.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $19,116.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

