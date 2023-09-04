Sapphire Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.48 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $17.48 million and $14,238.08 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,612.99 or 0.06292379 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00037845 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00016917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00026088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00012780 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,464,364,423 coins and its circulating supply is 1,443,775,800 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.