Stratis (STRAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.63 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001526 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $60.63 million and $1.46 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,637.89 or 0.06301008 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00038356 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00017155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00026415 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00012715 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000367 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 152,867,277 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

