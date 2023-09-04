Substratum Trading Up 47.9% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $36.39 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 47.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00031053 USD and is up 21.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $25.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

