ThetaDrop (TDROP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.25 Million

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ThetaDrop token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $17.71 million and $4.25 million worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop launched on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 11,050,797,860 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

