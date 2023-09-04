Unizen (ZCX) Trading Down 10.3% This Week

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Unizen token can now be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a market cap of $24.99 million and approximately $357,526.09 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Unizen

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

