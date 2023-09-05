A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.
A-Mark Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance
Shares of AMRK traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.65. 331,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,991. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $852.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
Read More
