A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of AMRK traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.65. 331,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,991. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $852.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after purchasing an additional 141,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 157,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

