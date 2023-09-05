aelf (ELF) Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $193.76 million and $4.12 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 633,487,667 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

