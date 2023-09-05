Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.61. 474,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,878. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 102.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $45.67 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 13.9% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 376,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 17.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 240,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 79,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

