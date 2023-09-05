Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $51.15 million and approximately $15.03 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009336 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002708 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002291 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001612 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,407,426 coins and its circulating supply is 175,408,208 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.