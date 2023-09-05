Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.11)-$(0.10) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $163.5-164.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.84 million. Asana also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.42)-$(0.39) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Asana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.48.

Shares of Asana stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,710,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,456. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,160,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,700,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,840,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $183,554.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 559,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,825,712.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 507,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $10,160,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,700,303 shares in the company, valued at $834,840,066.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,707,500 shares of company stock worth $36,680,150 and sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth $712,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 43,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth $1,410,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 837,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

