Beldex One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.39 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $187.08 million and $3.39 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,632.91 or 0.06336684 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00038586 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00012838 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,854,569 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,434,569 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

