BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Sells $536,671.53 in Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,997 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $536,671.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BlueLinx Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of BXC traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.90. The stock had a trading volume of 93,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,173. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $98.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average of $82.79. The company has a market cap of $791.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.88.
BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.21). BlueLinx had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $815.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.
