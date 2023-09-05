Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Insider Acquires $10,800.00 in Stock

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) insider Robert Philibert bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,649,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,875.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Robert Philibert also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 24th, Robert Philibert purchased 16,000 shares of Cardio Diagnostics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $9,600.00.
Cardio Diagnostics Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of CDIO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. 27,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,744. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.
Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Cardio Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.
