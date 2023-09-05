CEEK VR Market Cap Tops $32.75 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $32.75 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00021226 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017644 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015244 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,739.38 or 1.00036155 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03851437 USD and is down -4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $6,005,763.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

