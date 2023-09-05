CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0408 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $32.88 million and $6.99 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00017705 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015299 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,771.20 or 1.00014957 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03851437 USD and is down -4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $6,005,763.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

