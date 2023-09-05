Celo Dollar Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $105,987.89 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $42.00 million and approximately $105,987.89 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,200,577 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

