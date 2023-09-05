Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Shares Up 0.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.17. 694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.5938 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter

chicken soup for the soul entertainment’s mission is to bring out the best of the human spirit by curating and sharing entertaining video stories of hope, comfort and positivity. as a next-generation media company, our goal is to expand our content offerings and distribution capabilities to new and emerging platforms so that we can bring the inspiring and uplifting chicken soup for the soul message to as many people as possible.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.