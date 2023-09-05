China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Stock Price Down 13.1%

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.73. 539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Trading Down 13.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07.

About China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of high-speed and heavy-duty gears for wind-turbine gearboxes and transmission systems in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It focuses on wind energy gearboxes, rail vehicle gearboxes, industrial gearboxes, and robot reducers.

