Compound Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $39.93 or 0.00155066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $312.09 million and $18.08 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,816,496 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,815,359.62118986 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 40.18726511 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 403 active market(s) with $17,221,509.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

