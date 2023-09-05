Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 12,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 188,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.
Creative Medical Technology Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52.
Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Creative Medical Technology Company Profile
Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Medical Technology
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.