Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 12,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 188,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Creative Medical Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52.

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELZ. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter worth $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter worth $68,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

