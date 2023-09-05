Critical Contrast: Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) and Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) and Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Energy Solutions and Vulcan Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 9 1 3.10 Vulcan Materials 0 4 11 0 2.73

Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.82%. Vulcan Materials has a consensus price target of $240.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.22%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Vulcan Materials.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Vulcan Materials 9.57% 11.64% 5.71%

Dividends

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Vulcan Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Vulcan Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Vulcan Materials pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vulcan Materials has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Vulcan Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions $482.72 million 4.59 $217.01 million N/A N/A Vulcan Materials $7.32 billion 3.93 $575.60 million $5.43 39.82

Vulcan Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Vulcan Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Vulcan Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vulcan Materials beats Atlas Energy Solutions on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Alabama, Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas, as well as engages in the asphalt construction paving activity in Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, and Washington D.C. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Vulcan Materials Company. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.