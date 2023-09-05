DAO Maker 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.93 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $143.57 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,074,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker is a blockchain platform facilitating the creation and management of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). It streamlines DAO development for startups and established businesses, offering tools for token sales, governance, and community engagement. Founded by Christoph Zaknun, DAO Maker’s native token, $DAO, has various uses: Governance, Staking, or Community Engagement.$DAO’s diverse utility boosts user engagement and platform growth. Remember to research and consider expert advice when investing in cryptocurrencies like $DAO.”

