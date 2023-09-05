David Kamenetzky Purchases 53,419 Shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Stock

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) Director David Kamenetzky bought 53,419 shares of BARK stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $83,867.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 257,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,691.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Kamenetzky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, David Kamenetzky sold 91,832 shares of BARK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $142,339.60.

BARK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BARK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. 903,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BARK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BARK ( NYSE:BARK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.59 million for the quarter. BARK had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on BARK from $2.20 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Institutional Trading of BARK

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BARK by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 22,448 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in BARK by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 366,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 118,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BARK by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 38,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BARK by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 249,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BARK by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 109,868 shares in the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BARK

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Featured Stories

