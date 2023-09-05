Doliver Advisors LP Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.54 on Tuesday, hitting $412.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,524. The stock has a market cap of $388.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $417.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,431 shares of company stock valued at $160,930,754. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.