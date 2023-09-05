Doliver Advisors LP Purchases 2,924 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,063 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 139,118 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 109,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 94,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,017,405 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $294,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 23,354,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,909,273. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

