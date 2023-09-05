Doliver Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $1,713,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,678,610. The firm has a market cap of $273.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

