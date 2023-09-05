DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:DSL traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 215,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,978. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $12.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

