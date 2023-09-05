DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:DSL traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 215,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,978. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $12.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.